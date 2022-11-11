Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Cardi B, Offset Seen for the First Time Since Takeoff's Death

Cardi B & Offset Seen For First Time Since Takeoff's Death ... Ahead Of Big Memorial

11/11/2022 6:44 AM PT
Mega

Cardi B and Offset were spotted for the first time since the death of Takeoff ... heading off to go honor the rapper ahead of Friday's big memorial.

The 2 were in all-black Thursday in Atlanta, looking somber as they gather with what appears to be some close friends.

Mega

It's the first time we've seen Cardi and Offset since November 1 -- when Takeoff was fatally shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston.

Getty

Fans of Migos know the group wasn't together when Takeoff passed ... Offset was already on the outs, while both Takeoff and Quavo had been doing their own thing -- but it doesn't look like that's gonna stop Offset from honoring his bud.

Mega

As we reported, Takeoff's huge memorial is going down at State Farm Arena in ATL. The venue recently lit up its big sign out front, which reads "Celebrating the life of Takeoff."

TMZ broke the story ... Justin Bieber will be performing at the sold-out event. Guests will have to lock their phones up during the memorial.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later