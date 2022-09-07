Migos Members Quavo & Takeoff Announce Album, Offset Solo Performance

It's been a few weeks since Offset and the other two Migos released competing singles ... and it appears things continue to grow apart for the group.

On Tuesday night, Offset took center stage on 'The Tonight Show' ... giving an interview about his son Wave's 1st birthday party and performing a melody of his new solo songs "Code" and "5 4 3 2 1."

Offset looked comfortable on stage and even filled the space typically reserved for Quavo and Takeoff with backup dancers.

In a clear act of raining on his parade, Quavo and Takeoff, the newly minted duo "Unc and Phew" announced their album Wednesday titled "Only Built 4 Sterling Links."

The album name is a play on Wu-Tang Clan legend Raekwon's debut album "Only Built 4 Cuban Linx" and the tagline "it only runs in the blood."

The album announcement makes the second drop Quavo and Takeoff released on top of Offset's ... their last single "Big Stunna" was released at the same time as "Code."

Of course, Offset is on an island himself ... thanks to the legal injunctions he's sent to the Quality Control label in order to get them to back away from his solo career.

He's still a part of the label under the Migos umbrella, but that could also change down the line. A rep for Quality Control recently told TMZ Hip Hop ... Offset's gripes were detached from reality ... but everything about these rollouts feels very real.