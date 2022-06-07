Migos Gov Ball Cancelation Doesn't Mean They've Split

Migos is still a rap group ... the trio has NOT split up despite a recent removal from an upcoming festival, which only fueled existing rumors of a potential breakup.

A label rep for Migos tells TMZ ... the reason the group is no longer performing at this week's Governors Ball is because Quavo is busy filming a movie, and they couldn't work around the schedule conflict.

While the rumor mill went into overdrive following Tuesday's announcement Migos would no longer be part of the Governors Ball lineup -- instead being replaced by Lil Wayne -- we're told the group is NOT breaking up.

It's the first official comment on the breakup rumors since rumblings began online last month ... when the buzz was Quavo and Offset were on the outs again.

Photogs asked Huncho about the band's future, but he didn't say much and instead talked about his new collab with Takeoff, "Hotel Lobby."

There's also been a rash of social media unfollowings between Quavo, Offset and Cardi B ... with Takeoff remaining neutral. He's still following all of them.