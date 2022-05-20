DJ Akademiks Doesn't Believe Migos Broke Up, Talks Spotify and Best Music of 2022

Play video content TMZ Hip Hop

When DJ Akademiks talks, hip hop pays attention -- which is why he joined us on today's episode of "TMZ Hip Hop" to drop jewels and share his intel on some big stories.

Top order of business was the Migos breakup rumors, which got gassed up like a Chevron when Quavo got real quiet at LAX as he was peppered with questions about feuding with Offset.

Play video content BACKGRID

Big Ak tells TMZHH he actually spoke to Offset just the other day, and while there might be some tense feelings ... he doesn't think any "beef" will escalate to a full scale split. His best guess is Quavo and Takeoff are stirring up buzz to promote their new song "Hotel Lobby."

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify episode.

As one of the most trusted voices in hip hop media, Akademiks has nearly 5 million followers, just on Instagram, plus his Spotify-backed podcast "Off The Record."

That being said, ... he doesn't consider himself an actual journalist -- and he explained the real reason he caught so much flak for a recent story about the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Of course, we couldn't let Ak go without getting him to weigh in on who's the best artist, so far, of 2022 ... and we're not mad at his pick.

Tune into the rest of the Akademiks interview above and hit your local affiliate to get the show in your area in addition to these hot spots below!