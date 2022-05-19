Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Quavo Dodges Questions About Offset, Migos Break-Up

5/19/2022 3:06 PM PT
UP IN THE AIR
BACKGRID

Quavo and Offset are on the outs again, and this time it means Migos is done as a group -- at least that's the online buzz, and Quavo isn't doing anything to put out that fire.

Huncho was at LAX Thursday when a photog asked him about reports the trio is breaking up, and his response is ... interesting. All the talk about Migos' demise stems from 2 things: Quavo's new Offset-less project and a bunch of social media UNfollows.

He was happy to talk about one of those things — namely, his and Takeoff's new track, "Hotel Lobby." The new duo's taking the name Unc & Phew, due to their family ties — but Quavo deftly dodged the topic of Offset.

ICYMI ... Offset and Cardi B stopped following Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram, and Quavo stopped unfollowed Offset and Cardi. Takeoff's like Switzerland: he's still following everyone.

So, is this real beef? Quavo isn't saying, which makes us lean toward this being a skillful marketing scheme for Unc & Phew.

MIGOS NO MORE
TMZ Hip Hop

The "TMZ Hip Hop" crew tackled the potential break-up news on Thursday's episode, and if it's true they found the silver lining ... for Cardi and Offset's fans, anyway.

