Quavo Won't Reunite with Jack Harlow in 'White Men Can't Jump' Reboot

Quavo's hopes to ball up with Jack Harlow again -- after their NBA All-Star Weekend victory -- are officially dashed.

20th Century Studios says it's picked a costar for Jack in its reboot of "White Men Can't Jump" ... and it won't be Quavo filling the role of hustler Sidney Deane, which Wesley Snipes played in the OG. Hip Hop film lure, it's not the Migos rapper.

Hip hop fans were hoping for a Huncho and Harlow pairing -- especially after TMZ Sports got the Migos rapper last month, sounding focused on landing the gig.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Even though Quavo has real life hoop skills, the studio went another direction -- as they say in La La Land -- and cast veteran actor Sinqua Walls ... who also stars in the upcoming horror film, "Nanny."

Even minus Quavo, 'White Men' appears to be in great hands. Director Calmatic has racked up plenty of high-profile video credits with the likes of Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, among others. Plus, "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris is co-writing the flick.

Don't cry too much for Quavo's acting career -- he's already set to star opposite Robert De Niro in "Wash Me in the River" later this year.