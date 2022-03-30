Lil Baby Gets Shooting Tips From Future Duke Star, Knocks Down 3-Pointer
3/30/2022 10:20 AM PT
Lil Baby knew where to go for jump shot rehab -- the McDonald's All-American Game in Chi-Town -- featuring 24 of the best girls basketball players in the country ... where Baby got tips from future Duke University star Ashlon Jackson.
Baby was at the All-Star game in Chicago to perform during the halftime show of the high-profile sporting event Tuesday night. But, before the "Drip Too Hard" rapper performed, he took pics with the players and hoisted up a few shots.
5-star guard and Duke recruit, Ashlon Jackson, ranked the 16th best player in the nation, posted a video of her and Baby shooting around ... and with help of the sharpshooter, the hip-hop stars' J looked on point.
The video shows Jackson working on Baby's form and follow through ... before he proceeded to knock down a long jump shot.
And, Baby went to the right person for help. Ashlon who won the McDonald's 3-Point contest.
Baby clearly appreciated the advice ... and posed for a ton of pics with players and coaches.
FYI, the McDonald's game is a big deal. Everyone from Candace Parker to Skylar Diggins to Sabrina Ionescu have played in the McDonald's game (and on the guys side -- LeBron, Kobe, KG)
Of course, we've seen Lil Baby in action before ... when he played with fellow hooping rapper 2 Chainz in a game against Quavo & Jack Harlow in a 2-on-2 charity basketball game. Baby and 2 Chainz -- who played college basketball -- lost 21-7, and the Internet let Baby have it for a perceived lack ok skills.
But now, Baby's got a J ... so, NBA Celebrity All-Star Game next?!