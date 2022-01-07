The Weeknd's Album Listening Party Draws Stars, Fuels Angelina Jolie Dating Rumors

The Weeknd can definitely draw a crowd -- both normies and celebs -- because a bunch of big stars showed up on a rainy, L.A. night for his listening party.

Zack Bia, Madelyn Cline, Luka Sabbat, Lil Baby, Stassie Karanikolaou, Shaq's son Myles O'Neal, Ty Dolla Sign and Lewis Hamilton hit up Delilah in WeHo for the bash.

Play video content

The Weeknd announced just a few days back he was releasing the album, "Dawn FM." The music was streamed on Twitch and Amazon.

It's unsurprising ... a bunch of big music stars are featured on the album, including Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never and Quincy Jones. Jim Carrey even pipes in.

Play video content

Now there's been a lot of speculation The Weeknd is dating Angelina Jolie, and he certainly fueled speculation with the cut, "Here We Go... Again." The lyrics ...

-- My new girl, she a movie star

-- I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell

-- But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts 'Cause baby girl, she a movie star

-- Baby girl, she a movie star I told myself that I'd never fall But here we go again.