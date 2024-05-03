Costa Mesa Police Chase Down Juveniles Accused of Stealing Car on Foot

Play video content TMZ.com

Cops in Orange County got their exercise in to end the week -- they had to chase down a handful of alleged juvenile delinquents accused of jacking a car ... and the video's wild.

Costa Mesa PD tells TMZ ... officers came across a vehicle that had been reported stolen Friday in the middle of the day -- and when they tried initiating a stop, we're told the car didn't come to a stop ... so the police had to give chase.

We're told there was a short pursuit, which ended with the subjects of the vehicle bailing on the car ... and cops having to chase them down on foot -- something captured on camera.

TMZ got a hold of the footage ... and yeah, it's pretty intense -- you can see the whole thing.

Check out the clip ... you can see what looks to be a few people taking off running through the road, where a ton of cars are stopped at a light ... with what looks like a lot of police activity on the scene -- including multiple cruisers and even helicopters in the sky too.

The cops that end up going after these people appear to have their weapons drawn -- but luckily, no shots are fired ... and in the end, it looks like they were able to nab the suspects.