Aerial View Shows Gnarly Crash on Set of Eddie Murphy Film 'The Pickup'

Dramatic drone footage of a stunt-gone-wrong on the set of Eddie Murphy's new movie -- which left 8 crew members hospitalized -- shows an ugly crash ... and it's all on video.

In this new angle -- obtained by TMZ -- you can see an armored truck pulling up alongside a car that's part of a scene they were shooting last weekend down in Atlanta -- where Eddie's "The Pickup" is currently filming. Eddie and the other actors were not on set that day ... and not involved.

This was the team filming a stunt for the movie with a bunch of professionals and crew members -- and while eight people were hurt ... one remains hospitalized with a back injury, per NYT.

As you can see ... the truck is trailing the car, and in an attempt to make a coordinated maneuver on the road -- which was choreographed and planned -- it appears the staged contact the two vehicles made went awry ... and made both careen off the road.

The truck and car end up flipping quite a bit -- as they both traveled at a high rate of speed -- and on the truck's end ... you see the back door fly open, with 2 bodies tossed out.

Their bodies look limp as they get thrown and hit the ground ... indeed, it's a horrific scene. Both individuals were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities clarified the crash happened when the truck's brush guard became entangled in the smaller vehicle's wheel well. Like we said ... the actual talent wasn't in the mix for this specific shoot day. On top of EM, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson are in the flick too.

Amazon M.G.M. Studios rep released a statement saying all safety measures were in place when the incident occurred. They add, "We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering."

One of the crew members who's said to have been badly hurt is Marvin Haven -- who's still in the ICU right now ... and whose loved ones have started a GoFundMe for his recovery.