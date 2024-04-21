Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Universal Studios Tram Crashes, 15 Injured, 1 Critical

Universal Studios Hollywood Backlot Tour Tram Crash ... 15 Injured, One Critical

universal studios tram
Getty Composite

A tram crashed during one of Universal Studios Hollywood's world-famous studio tours, with 15 park-goers taken to local hospitals.

Getty

The LACFD responded to the theme park just after 9 PM ... and while details about the incident are sketchy, authorities say most people suffered only minor injuries, but one person's was critical.

KCAL

The L.A. Times reports the last car in a four-car tram hit a rail while traveling down one of the hills, and there was "some type of issue with the brakes," according to LACS Lt. Maria Abal.

CHP is investigating the crash.

KCAL

A spokesperson with Universal told THR, "There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept."

Celebrities at Universal Studios
Launch Gallery
Celebrities at Universal Studios Launch Gallery
Instagram

The statement continued, "We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident.”

FROM RIVALS TO BUDS
TMZ Studios

The tour, which debuted in 1964, takes guests on a tour of the backlot to see where many famous film and television shows were filmed over the years -- including "Jaws" and Jordan Peele's "Nope."

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later