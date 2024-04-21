Universal Studios Tram Crashes, 15 Injured, 1 Critical

A tram crashed during one of Universal Studios Hollywood's world-famous studio tours, with 15 park-goers taken to local hospitals.

The LACFD responded to the theme park just after 9 PM ... and while details about the incident are sketchy, authorities say most people suffered only minor injuries, but one person's was critical.

The L.A. Times reports the last car in a four-car tram hit a rail while traveling down one of the hills, and there was "some type of issue with the brakes," according to LACS Lt. Maria Abal.

CHP is investigating the crash.

A spokesperson with Universal told THR, "There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept."

The statement continued, "We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident.”

