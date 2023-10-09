Jamie Foxx Hits Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

Jamie Foxx was in the mood for some late-night scares this weekend -- hitting up Universal Studios' creepy theme park after hours ... finding both fans and monsters.

The actor swung by Halloween Horror Nights Sunday, posing for a cool pic while standing around a bunch of the costumed actors, who seemed more star-struck than they did frightful. That might have to do with Jamie's stance here ... full-on bad ass mode!

Indeed, JF set the tone ... and the HHN crew followed, it seems. That's pretty different than how most guests get treated when they enter the spooky grounds -- usually, folks get followed around and terrorized by the employees ... and celebs aren't exempt.

BTW, Jamie wasn't the only famous face who was enjoying the evening ... other stars like Ariana Madix of 'Vanderpump' fame were in attendance with some pals, as was former "Euphoria" star Barbie Ferreriera and the great Nicole Richie. They all seemed to get the VIP treatment.

We'll probably see a lot more A-listers drop in over the next few weeks -- Halloween Horror Nights is a fall time tradition here in SoCal ... and that goes for Hollywood's elite too.

Now, whether they all get an awesome photo-op like this, though, remains to be seen.