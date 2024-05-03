Jeezy Claims Jeannie Mai Is Smearing Him Because He Didn't Want Second Baby

Jeezy is firing back at his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, whom he claims is out to smear him just because he didn't wanna have a second kid with her ... alleging she's out for revenge.

The rapper filed new legal docs in his divorce case with Jeannie, and he's offering up a firm defense to Jeannie's bombshell claims from last week -- in which she alleged Jeezy was reckless and abusive ... and that he'd gotten physical on at least one occasion.

Here in this new paperwork, obtained by TMZ, Jeezy once again denies any such notion -- just like he did when she first leveled the claims -- and asks a rhetorical question ... if I was so dangerous and abusive, why were you trying to have another baby with me???

Indeed ... Jeezy claims Jeannie was desperate for another bundle of joy with him and adding to their family of three -- but he claims when he rebuffed her, she simply couldn't handle it.

In fact, he even goes so far as to allege that once he notified her that he'd already drafted up divorce docs in June -- threatening to file them if their marriage didn't improve -- she went to IVF specialists to get that process going ... in hopes of conceiving that way.

Of course, Jeezy says he wasn't on board with that -- even though he claims she pursued the process and might've dropped thousands of dollars in doing so.

He also claims this in his docs ... Jeannie is allegedly the one whose blood runs hot, and he claims she's the one who's volatile and violent -- suggesting she's used to dudes who are more docile.

Jeezy also continues to complain she’s icing him out of parenting time with their young daughter -- whom he claims he only saw for one day/night in April.

Bottom line ... he’s airing all the dirty laundry in court docs as this divorce case gets nastier and nastier.