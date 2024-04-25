Jeannie Mai Alleges Recklessness & Abuse Against Jeezy, He Denies Claims

Jeannie Mai has fired back at Jeezy in their bitter divorce -- asking a judge to deny him custody of their kid ... because she claims he's been reckless and abusive, but he calls BS.

The talk show host filed new legal docs Thursday, obtained by TMZ, and Jeannie makes some bombshell claims against her ex -- who recently asked a judge to rip up their temporary custody agreement and grant him more substantial parenting time for their young daughter.

Jeezy claimed he'd been getting unfairly denied time with their kid ... but now, Jeannie has a scathing response -- hurling allegations of abuse and dangerous behavior, with purported photo evidence to boot.

In her filing, Jeannie outlines a few different instances of alleged abuse -- including claims that Jeezy is prone to explosive outbursts, excessive drinking and domestic violence.

Jeannie cites one alleged incident from April 2022, when she says they were at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco and claims Jeezy choked her from behind while she was going up some stairs, and alleges he even pushed her down those same stairs.

Jeannie claims hotel security intervened and even took a report -- an alleged copy of which she attaches here. There's no explicit mention of the alleged choking, but the report does include mentions of a security guard mediating some arguments between them.

In another alleged instance of recklessness, Jeannie claims Jeezy crashed a golf cart they were both in -- which she alleges happened as a result of him being too drunk. She attaches alleged texts between herself and Jeezy where she shows off bruises she says she sustained from the crash ... and the texts appear to show Jeezy being remorseful and apologetic.

Jeannie also claims Jeezy would leave guns all over the house when their young child was around -- photos of which she also attaches -- and claims it was incredibly dangerous.

For all these reasons, Jeannie is asking a judge to deny Jeezy's request to grant him more custody ... essentially saying it would not be safe for their kid.

As for Jeezy, he's denied what Jeannie's alleged -- taking to Instagram with a lengthy statement ... in which he says Jeannie is trying to tarnish his character and disrupt his family. He adds, "It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels."