Jeezy Walks Back Primary Custody Request in Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy is backing off his bid for primary custody of his kid, and instead, he's now asking the judge to make sure he and Jeannie Mai each get their fair share of parental time.

In a new motion, obtained by TMZ ... Jeezy claims his estranged wife is restricting his access to their daughter, 2-year-old Monaco.

The rapper says he and Jeannie worked out an informal custody agreement last year, but that fell apart at the beginning of 2024 ... and he claims he's barely seen Monaco this whole year.

Jeezy says they agreed to let him take Monaco for spring break from March 3 to March 9 -- but, when he sent someone to pick up his daughter for another visit at the beginning of April, she wasn't at the home he and Jeannie shared.

In fact, Jeezy claims Jeannie and Monaco have moved out of the home, and he says he often has no idea where the child is -- something he says violates their agreement.

He also claims regular FaceTime calls aren't possible because Jeannie blocked his number.

BTW ... Jeezy also says Jeannie's claiming his gun ownership is the reason she doesn't want her daughter seeing him -- which he says isn't fair because he's always owned guns and has never put their daughter in harm's way.

Remember, this all comes after Jeezy filed docs asking the court for primary custody of Monaco ... but, sources close to him claim he's always wanted joint custody in the long term.