Jeannie Mai Posts Gold Bikini Thirst Traps for Birthday Amid Jeezy Divorce

1/5/2024 8:08 AM PT
Jeanie Mai's Sexy Birthday Selfies
Jeannie Mai is in her element ... ringing in her 45th birthday with a set of thirst traps in a gold bikini, and ya gotta imagine her estranged hubby Jeezy will take notice.

The TV host brought some much-needed heat to a snowy setting Thursday ... seductively posing outside a lakeside cabin in a metallic two-piece along with a pair of snow boots and a fur jacket.

Her caption's pretty simple ... "Cuz she can" -- an obvious declaration she's reclaiming her power after a challenging year, which saw Jeezy make the move to end their marriage.

He filed for divorce from Jeannie in September 2023 ... saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

Getty

Things between the estranged couple remain bitter -- with a filing obtained by TMZ in December revealing Jeannie submitted a response to Jeezy's request for a hearing to figure out a temporary custody schedule for their 1-year-old daughter Monaco.

She said his accusation she's interfering with his ability to spend time with their daughter is false -- adding in the docs she wants Jeezy to be involved in their daughter's life -- but the youngster's safety is her #1 concern.

While the pair continue to work toward the best resolution for their daughter ... Jeannie reflected on 2023 in another IG post, saying she's thankful for her resilience for guiding her through the dark times.

