Jeezy Files for Divorce From Jeannie Mai After 2 Years of Marriage

Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
9/15/2023 10:51 AM PT
Jeezy is pulling the plug on his marriage to Jeannie Mai -- the Atlanta rapper filed Thursday to divorce the talk show host in Fulton County Superior Court.
According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jeezy filed in Georgia on Thursday … saying their marriage is "irretrievably broken," with "no hope for reconciliation."
Jeezy’s seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, and he says they have an existing prenup in place.
The news could've very well been news to Jeannie ... she recently celebrated her soon-to-be ex's book and his accomplishments on a heartfelt IG post just a week ago.
Their union was a relatively short-lived affair ... the pair got hitched in March 2021 at their Atlanta home in the heart of the pandemic.
We reached out to both Jeezy and Jeannie but haven't heard back ... yet.