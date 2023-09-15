Jeezy Files for Divorce From Jeannie Mai After 2 Years of Marriage

Jeezy is pulling the plug on his marriage to Jeannie Mai -- the Atlanta rapper filed Thursday to divorce the talk show host in Fulton County Superior Court.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jeezy filed in Georgia on Thursday … saying their marriage is "irretrievably broken," with "no hope for reconciliation."

Jeezy’s seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, and he says they have an existing prenup in place.

The news could've very well been news to Jeannie ... she recently celebrated her soon-to-be ex's book and his accomplishments on a heartfelt IG post just a week ago.

Their union was a relatively short-lived affair ... the pair got hitched in March 2021 at their Atlanta home in the heart of the pandemic.