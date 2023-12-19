Jeannie Mai Denies Jeezy's Gatekeeping Parenting Claim, Cites Safety Concerns

Jeannie Mai is denying Jeezy's claim that she's gatekeeping their daughter from him amid their divorce -- insisting she's just trying to keep the kid safe ... this per new court docs.

The talk show host submitted a response to Jeezy's request for a hearing to figure out a temporary custody schedule in their ongoing divorce case, and according to her latest filing -- obtained by TMZ -- she says his accusation that she's interfering with his ability to spend time with their 1-year-old Monaco is false.

Jeannie also says she's been more than accommodating when it comes to Jeezy asking for time with their daughter ... giving him all the dates he's asked for, and giving him an extended period of time with her over the Christmas holiday.

Jeannie says she 100% wants Jeezy to be involved in their daughter's life -- but says safety is her #1 concern ... and in these docs, she claims it's completely reasonable for safety to be on her mind.

Jeannie's attorneys write ... "It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being."

Her legal team adds, "These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security, especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter."

Around the same time Jeannie filed her response to Jeezy's divorce petition -- when she seemed to imply he might've cheated, and that it would have consequences under their prenup -- he filed new docs himself ... in which he alleged she was keeping him from seeing Monaco on a consistent basis.

Like we said ... Jeannie's calling BS on that, and instead of a hearing on temporary custody -- she's asking the judge here to just send them to mediation to work this out themselves, noting she feels like they're strong candidates for that option.