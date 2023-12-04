Jeezy Calls BS on Jeannie Mai's Claim of Being Blindsided in Divorce

Jeannie Mai claims she found out about her divorce from Jeezy like the rest of the world ... which couldn't be any further from the truth -- at least from her estranged husband's POV.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ Hip Hop that Jeannie Mai being blindsided by the divorce filing is absolutely false ... 'cause the clear signs of their uncoupling were long established and manifesting right before their eyes.

We're told the couple serially engaged in marriage counseling -- with multiple therapists -- before Jeezy came to the realization that the relationship was "irretrievably broken.”

No matter who the professional was, it seems like Jeezy walked away with the same answer. Clearly, it would appear he feels the writing was on the wall here ... and that Jeannie's suggestion this came out of nowhere is disingenuous.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jeezy hasn't highlighted an exact reason for the split but has maintained he felt it in his gut that it best to walk away since filing for divorce back in September.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jeannie spoke of strength and putting up on a hardened exterior to Jennifer Hudson on Monday ... the same interview where she also spoke on allegedly being ambushed by Jeezy's court filing, which she says gutted her.