Jeezy Announces Double Album to Address Trauma, Fulfill Def Jam Contract

Jeezy's got a lot to get off his chest amid his pending divorce from Jeannie Mai -- the trap pioneer is dropping a double album entitled, “I Might Forgive, But I Don’t Forget” ... so, sounds like it's about to get real.

According to the announcement, the 29-track project drops Friday and will address "trauma, obstacles, and personal growth," and set the stage for the Snowman to answer fans' pressing questions.

The album will fulfill Jeezy's tenure with Def Jam after nearly 20 years and will shift focus to his independent label CTE New World. Def Jam recently recruited Wale to keep their ship steady as well.

Production on "I Might Forgive…" side of the album will be handled by ATL Jacob, Ricky Polo, Cubeatz, Hendrix and more -- while the “But I Don’t Forget” portion is produced entirely by Jeezy's longtime collaborators The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League.

It's been a busy year for Jeezy ... he promoted life hacks from his New York Times bestselling memoir, "Adversity for Sale," this summer on "TMZ Live."

His family life didn't enjoy the same success ... as he filed for divorce from Jeannie in September. The exes have denied infidelity has anything to do with their split.