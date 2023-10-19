Wale Signs with Def Jam, Operating with Renewed Focus

Wale announced his return to music earlier this week -- shockingly, his last official release was 2 years ago, but his time away has blossomed into a new label deal with Def Jam Records!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sources close to the "Album About Nothing" rapper inform TMZ Hip Hop ... he signed with the storied label several months ago, and it will be instrumental in navigating the next facet of his career, including the new track he's dropping Friday.

We're told Wale is excited about his new situation, but this isn't his first rodeo and he doesn't want to do much disruption on social media to blur the fan's listening experience.

In other words, he's a focused man just like the label's biggest alum.

Play video content The Joe Budden Podcast

Joe Budden & Podcast Co. were extremely thrilled with the news and praised Wale for truly using his time away as an actual hiatus ... Wale's renowned for using social media as an open-book diary, and Joe thinks it was clouding the vision.

He's already hit the ground running at the new office -- adding synergy to the joint venture Def Jam inked last year with Nigeria-based Native Records ... via a feature on ODUMODUBLVCK's "Blood On the Dance Floor" ditty alongside Bloody Civilian.

We're told there are also plans to take his native D.C. by storm. Yes, Chocolate City ... Wale's coming home!!!