Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Still Living Together Amid Divorce, Uncomfortable Situation

Jeezy and his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, are still living under the same roof as their divorce grinds through the legal system ... but it's as awkward as it could be.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Jeezy and Jeannie are still living together in Georgia, but there's very little interaction going down between them -- they cross paths as they come and go from the house, but that's about it.

We're told the priority for both is their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco.

The divorce came as a total shock to Jeannie ... so there's a lot of anxiety and tension in the home.

As we reported, Jeezy filed for divorce in Georgia this month, claiming there was no hope for reconciliation. We're told they have a prenup, and it's likely it does not favor Jeannie ... which just amps up the tension.

Jeannie was also at the center of cheating rumors, with some folks thinking she had a thing with "Access Hollywood" cohost, Mario Lopez ... but a source close to Jeannie told us that was absolutely not true.

