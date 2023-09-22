Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jeannie Mai Did Not Cheat on Jeezy, Mario Lopez Rumor Shot Down Amid Divorce

Jeannie Mai No Hookup with Mario Lopez ... Zero Infidelity Amid Jeezy Divorce

9/22/2023 1:00 AM PT
TMZ/Getty

Ever since Jeezy filed to divorce Jeannie Mai, one particular unfounded rumor's gathered steam online -- that she cheated on him with Mario Lopez -- but we're told all that rank speculation is a load of BS.

Sources close to Jeannie tell TMZ ... there's absolutely no truth to any rumblings of infidelity between her and the "Access Hollywood" host, or with anyone else, for that matter.

It seems the false buzz stems from the fact Jeannie was a guest cohost with Mario last month on his show, but we're told any perceived chemistry between them is simply professional. Translation: It's showbiz, folks.

Jeannie and Mario
NBC

As for her divorce, our sources say Jeannie's devastated, and heartbroken and is focusing on doing whatever's best for their daughter, 1-year-old Monaco.

For those unaware, Jeannie shared some clips last month from her week cohosting the entertainment news show with Mario, which no one saw as significant at the time.

Jeezy & Jeannie Mae Together
Launch Gallery
Jeezy & Jeannie Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

But, as we reported, Jeezy filed for divorce in Georgia earlier this month, and in his docs said there's "no hope for reconciliation."

Since then, fans online have been looking at Jeannie and Mario's work together through a different lens -- but, again, people in her world say fans are unfairly, and incorrectly, interpreting their working relationship.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later