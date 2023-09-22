Jeannie Mai Did Not Cheat on Jeezy, Mario Lopez Rumor Shot Down Amid Divorce

Ever since Jeezy filed to divorce Jeannie Mai, one particular unfounded rumor's gathered steam online -- that she cheated on him with Mario Lopez -- but we're told all that rank speculation is a load of BS.

Sources close to Jeannie tell TMZ ... there's absolutely no truth to any rumblings of infidelity between her and the "Access Hollywood" host, or with anyone else, for that matter.

It seems the false buzz stems from the fact Jeannie was a guest cohost with Mario last month on his show, but we're told any perceived chemistry between them is simply professional. Translation: It's showbiz, folks.

As for her divorce, our sources say Jeannie's devastated, and heartbroken and is focusing on doing whatever's best for their daughter, 1-year-old Monaco.

For those unaware, Jeannie shared some clips last month from her week cohosting the entertainment news show with Mario, which no one saw as significant at the time.

But, as we reported, Jeezy filed for divorce in Georgia earlier this month, and in his docs said there's "no hope for reconciliation."