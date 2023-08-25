T.I. Adds Future To His Trap Mt. Rushmore With Jeezy & Gucci Mane

T.I.'s legacy as trap music's architect has made him confident in his opinions that he, Jeezy and Gucci Mane are the greatest to ever do it ... adding Future to that list without much deliberation!!!

The Atlanta-born hip hop legend recently shared his thoughts on the AllHipHop podcast ... affirming he felt he, Jeezy and Gucci were undisputed picks and Future came through in the later generation to cement his legacy.

T.I. says he and his cohorts took a poll and Future's name shot straight to the top of the pile ... and praised him for his authenticity and consistency as an artist.

To date, Future has released 9 albums and 2 dozen mixtapes ... his trap sound is as prolific as it gets!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

T.I. recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking sophomore album "Trap Muzik" ... relaying to TMZ Hip Hop how he got the blessing to use the "King of the South" title from the likes of Outkast and 8Ball & MJG.