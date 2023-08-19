T.I. & Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Supports King's Veneers After Internet Roasting

Play video content TMZ.com

T.I.'s son King unveiled a new set of pearly white veneers this week -- only to get attacked by internet trolls who think they're way too big for his mouth ... but now, his sister's coming to his defense.

We caught up with King's sister Zonnique with her group The OMG Girlz in NYC and asked her thoughts about her bro's new chompers, which immediately caused her to literally LOL.

Zonnique tells us King likes what he sees in the mirror, so she supports her bro, too.

King entrusted his mouth to world-renowned Colombian dentist Dr. Mario Montoya, who's worked on the likes of Kanye West, Rick Ross and Tekashi 6ix9ine. Those credentials didn't seem to matter to the internet, though, and brutal memes featuring Donkey from "Shrek" started popping up.

King's mom, Tiny, also got her teeth done and went out of her way to defend King's mouth makeover ... assuring haters her son's still popular with the ladies. Zonnique thinks people just love commenting and reacting to things that stand out, like King's teeth.

