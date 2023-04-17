Trick Daddy’s Gold Grills Replaced After 30 Years, $60K Treatment

Trick Daddy has officially ended an era -- his gold grills, which were in dire need of an upgrade after 30 years -- are now gone!!!

Danielle Noguera, CEO of 5 Star Smiles, tells TMZ Hip Hop the Miami rap legend had a moment of clarity about his oral health after refusing to visit the dentist for 15 years. 😳

Trick’s golden chompers were first set in 1994 and remained front and center, if you will, while he made plenty of platinum raps.

But, the permanent caps decayed Trick’s teeth so badly he had to undergo bone loss surgery and currently has temporary fillings in place as his gums heal. He'll have the bottom teeth removed next week.

We’re told Trick has spent $60k on treatment thus far, and the final treatment will be done in about two months ... with a mouthful of porcelain veneers being the final result!!!

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami” will document the entire procedure and the final results in the new season’s first episode later this year.