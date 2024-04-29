Gunna Promises New Album Better Than His Last: 'We're Going #1'

That's Why I Chose The Name!!!

Gunna guarantees his next album "One of Wun" will be nothing short of classic ... and get its just rewards reigning atop the Billboard charts!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Gunna at LAX on Monday, and the Atlanta rapper was in high spirits ... having recently popped the lid off his album cover art and deets of his upcoming tour with Flo Milli.

Gunna's album from last summer "A Gift & a Curse" revived his career amid the Young Thug RICO trial and debuted at No. 3 ... a departure from his previous project going No. 1, but it also wasn't the career ender many predicted.

Gunna says the quality of the new music has been upped and fans can expect his best project ever, hence the emphasis of #1 in the title.

The last time we spoke to Gunna, he promised his tour would be a must-see event.