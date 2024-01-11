Gunna Promises Substance On New Rap Album, Potential Afrobeats

Play video content TMZ.com

Gunna had a huge comeback in 2023 and many rap fans may say he won the year outright with his "Gift and a Curse" album -- but he plans to keep that ball rolling in 2024.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Gunna Wednesday in Bev Hills -- still rolling deep with armed security -- and he happily told us fans can expect him to include more "substance" in his music this year.

The "fukumean" rapper also tells us he plans on collaborating with artists ... although it doesn't seem like he has the guest list finalized just yet.

Gunna didn't address much of the drama surrounding him and Young Thug's YSL trial on the 'Gift' album ... leaving many unanswered questions for fans, but the project still topped many "Best Of" lists.