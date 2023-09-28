Gunna Suggests Healthy Sex Life Was Key to Massive Weight Loss

Play video content TMZ.com

Gunna's turning heads lately with his new slimmed-down look ... the result of him getting in lots of cardio action, which, he hints, mostly happens in his bedroom!!! 👀

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the "Fukumean" rapper burning down Bev Hills, per usual, and hit him up for the secret to his weight-loss success.

He gave us the pumping-iron gesture -- but quickly clarified it's not dumbbells he's lifting, instead, he's lifting legs!!!

Hey, sometimes shacking up can be your best bet, especially when you're on probation!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Gunna's got a big show out in L.A. tonight -- to match his recently sold-out concert in NYC -- and told us he enjoys performing every last one of his songs from his hit album "A Gfit & a Curse."

Play video content 9/13/23 TMZ.com

It's just as Cuhmunity's AD told us when we asked him to gauge Gunna's temp in the rap climate -- he predicted L.A. would welcome him with open arms and celebrate his music.