Gunna Packs Barclays Center in First Show Since Jail Release

Gunna Packs Barclays Center ... First Show Since Jail, 'Snitch' Rep

9/10/2023 3:06 PM PT
Gunna might’ve recently been labeled a snitch by some, but it looks like even more people are still rocking with him.

The rapper performed a headlining show Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn — his first in a long time — where the stadium was packed to the gills with paying customers.

The dude went through a ton of his songs, including some newer ones he dropped in his latest album — “A Gift And a Curse” — which the crowd seemed to know well as they rapped along. By the looks of it, there was a lot of enthusiasm and good vibes … almost as if nobody cared about the whole YSL scandal.

Remember, Gunna’s name has been getting dragged through the mud these past several months after he struck a deal with Fulton County prosecutors who are going after several of his label mates, including Young Thug. The perception from some fans was … dude must’ve ratted out his crew and cut himself a deal, which led to hateful comments.

Gunna denied doing that though, and has maintained he still supports Thug — which was evident in his concert this weekend. On one of the monitors, there was a “Free Jeffrey” message blaring across the screen, so it’s clear he still considers himself aligned with YT.

This was just one of 2 shows that Gunna is doing in the near future — he’s got another one scheduled in LA later this month. He’s not touring, per se, but does seem to be testing the waters on how a full-blown comeback might look like.

Based on this first outing, it’s safe to say the people are hungry to see him live.

Old news is old news!
