Coi Leray Disowns Benzino For Good After Free R. Kelly Comments

Coi Leray is publicly distancing herself from her dad Benzino for the umpteenth time -- her latest mutiny coming after a rally to free R. Kelly from prison.

Benzino recently pledged his allegiance to Kelly while he was on the "We In Miami" podcast, calling for the incarcerated singer to get a 2nd chance ... because, in his words, one of Kelly's victims was only a couple of years below the legal limit, and he had consent from the young woman's parents.

The ex-Pied Piper of R&B recently had his 20-year sex crime conviction and sentence upheld in court ... so Benzino's not getting his wish, but his controversial commentary had Coi feeling guilty by association.

She cleared her name by posting on X, "I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on." Coi also revealed she hadn't spoken to him in more than a year, and has no respect for how Benzino's been moving lately.

Her first big hit, 2021's "No More Parties," blasted Benzino for being a let-down as her parent.