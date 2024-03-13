Eminem Gets Rapper Cosigns In Benzino Beef In 'Doomsday Pt. 2'

Eminem reignited Benzino beef alive on Wednesday by reinforcing what he previously said ... director Cole Bennett gave Em the platform to bring his disses to the big screen!!!

For the "Doomsday Pt. 2," Em dons a black suit and yellow tie to reflect Cole's Lyrical Lemonade brand and the rap legend proceeds to let his foe of 20 years have it as he walks through a crumbling office building.

The Coi Leray stray and song's original slander remains intact ... Em pokes fun at Zino's physique, "What is the opposite of Benzino?/A giraffe/'Go at his neck?'/How the f*** is that?/How can I go at something he doesn't have?" ... but that's not all.

Eminem's new music video for Doomsday Pt.2 includes appearances from Denzel Curry, Teezo Touchdown, Babytron, JID, Big Sean, and Cordae 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7mgw44jBBU — Rebrand (@RebrandHipHop) March 13, 2024 @RebrandHipHop

The hip hop support Benzino claims Eminem doesn't have was well represented ... Swae Lee, Big Sean, Denzel Curry, JID, Cordae, BabyTron and Teezo Touchdown all make cameos -- and their allegiances clear in the beef.