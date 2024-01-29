Benzino Responds to Eminem's Diss, Advises Kim Mathers to Sue Like Cassie

Benzino has some new insults for Eminem following Slim Shady's "Doomsday Pt. 2" snipes ... and just like she was on Em's track, Coi Leray's caught in the crossfire again.

Taking over Jay-Z's "Where I From Beat," Benzino released a new record titled "Vulturius" -- a play on his notion that Eminem is a supreme culture vulture -- and he didn't hold back one bit.

The song blasts Em for his past drug use and beef too soft for hip hop ... naming the times he dissed Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Michael Jackson and Britney Spears.

Benzino turned the temperature up even more -- advising Em's ex-wife Kim Scott to sue Marshall in the same manner Cassie hit Diddy with a damaging lawsuit!!!

Plenty more potshots where that came from ... Benzino also teased the Detroit rapper for not "spinning the block" after his best friend Proof was shot and killed in 2006.

Even his own flesh and blood caught strays, as Benzino painted Coi as a closet rich kid with the line ... "And the truth, my daughter had a life that I never had ... Now you let the industry Willie Lynch, keep us divided."

Em made several gay jokes on his "Doomsday Pt. 2" track last week but Benzino turned the tables around and questioned Em's sexuality all the same.

Slim Shady's not known to be publicly on the scene with women like many rappers, and Benzino reminded everyone that Em and Joyner Lucas once attempted a stunt years ago -- with a track titled "What If I Was Gay?"