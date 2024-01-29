Eminem Flips Off 49ers Fans During Roller Coaster Day At NFC Championship Game
1/29/2024 7:21 AM PT
Eminem had a helluva day in Santa Clara on Sunday cheering on his beloved Lions ... getting into squabbles with 49ers fans -- before sweating out a heartbreaking loss.
The rap legend had suite seats for the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium ... and the day was filled with a roller coaster full of emotions for the Detroit native.
This will go down in history 😂😂😂
#eminem #AllGrit
Throughout the afternoon, he was seen chirpin' at San Francisco faithful in his Lions T-shirt -- even flipping off a man who was decked out in a Brock Purdy jersey.
Later in the evening, after Detroit went up on the Niners, 21-7, he was spotted going crazy in his luxury box.
Eminem is hyped up
However, when the Lions began to blow their lead, Em could be seen looking super stressed.
Eminem's reaction when @Lions failed to convert more points, (2024).
📸@/247jamz
Ultimately, Detroit fell, 34-31 ... but Marshall wasn't too sour about it all, he took to X to thank his favorite team for the great year, before promising they'd make a return trip to the NFCCG.
"So proud of the @Lions," he wrote. "Thanks 4 an amazing season!!!! We'll b back!!!"