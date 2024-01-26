Eminem Lyrically Roasts Benzino, Makes Coi Leray Joke

Eminem used his entire guest spot on the new Lyrical Lemonade album to unload on his longtime nemesis Benzino so badly ... he joked about never getting a feature with his daughter Coi Leray.

On Friday, Cole Bennett recruited Em for the new track "Doomsday Pt. 2," a reprise of Juice Wrld and Cordae's duet that samples his "Role Model" song, and Slim Shady wasted no time going at Benzino's throat -- or his lack thereof!!!

Em opens his bar with, "Now I got a riddle (What?), one condition, you mustn't laugh ... What is the opposite of Benzino? (Uh, what?) A giraffe!" -- and then goes for the jugular, rapping ... "Go at his neck, how the f*** is that? (Yeah) How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have?"

Em also claimed Benzino was swimming up to his neck in debt, and was a frequent creep at motels, but also flashed his trademark humor by bringing up CL ... "Well, I guess then I regret to inform you/Hate to spoil the day (What?) But this doesn't bring me no joy to say/Guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, aye???"

Em and Benzino's beef is almost older than Coi herself ... the two warred over album review ratings in the past when Benzino was co-owner of "The Source" and the feud is still brought up in interviews to this day.