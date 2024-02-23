Benzino Dubs Himself 'Eminem Slayer,' Says Slim Sucks As a Rapper

He Can't Use My Tears Against Me!!!

Benzino thinks he destroyed Eminem in their most recent battle -- and is dancing on Slim Shady's grave ... at least that's how he sees things, anyway.

In a new interview with "Art Of Dialogue," Benzino maintained he nailed Em's coffin shut with his "Rap Elvis" diss ... all because Marshall is still delinquent on responding.

Em did respond to Benzino's first shot of 2024 with a diss of his own but the former Source magazine owner threatened to release another one if he continued to be met with radio silence.

He also wants the history books to call him "The Eminem Slayer" ... it's been 20 years and Benzino claims he's the only rapper with the cojones to wage war with Marshall Mathers for so long.

Em's loyal Stans also caught a stray for being "soft and cuddly" but they called him much worse after the beef caused him to break down crying during his latest "Drink Champs" interview.

I mean seriously, Eminem ethered Benzino so bad he’s crying in interviews. Beef over.



pic.twitter.com/Ayyim1CIvT — Justin L. Hunte 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) February 18, 2024 @TheCompanyMan

According to Benzino, crying helps him balance out his violent emotions and he says his vulnerability is immune to any of Em's future disses. Basically, he's not going out the way B-Rabbit beat Papa Doc.