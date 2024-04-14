Benzino Challenges Eminem to Rap Battle, Praises Kendrick, Cole and Drake

Play video content TMZ.com

Benzino and Eminem's 20-year-long beef could finally be ending with one last duel -- and the "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" alum thinks he can win with ease, vowing he's in his rhyme prime!!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently chopped it up with Benzino as he soaked up some Miami rays, and first things first ... we got his beef expertise on Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole's brief battle, and the shocking apology that followed!!!

J. Cole says he regrets dissing Kendrick Lamar on his new project 🤔



“That was the lamest, goofiest sh*t […] That sh*t don’t sit right with my spirit” pic.twitter.com/2o7ggIK5hW — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 8, 2024 @Kurrco

Like many rap pundits, Benzino said Cole's apology was bad for battling, but great for showing future artists that hip hop doesn't have to be so macho -- especially given the long history of murdered rappers.

His history with Em is a little more checkered, but we got him to explain why they're still nipping at one another's heels after decades. Remember, they kicked off this year trading diss tracks!!!

It feels like a classic case of admiration neither side is willing to admit ... Benzino tells us he shot his "Rap Elvis" video in Detroit and Em's Mom's Spaghetti restaurant, but it was all in good sport.

Benzino claims he felt the 313 love in real time, and says he's been connecting with D-Town players for decades.

He's willing to put his rap rep on the line and lyrically duke it out with Em in a 3-round battle ... and promises he's not going out like Papa Doc from "8 Mile!!!"

Benzino says his Em issues stem from the promotional and marketing boosts he received for being white during a time Black artists had to scrap for recognition -- and even admitted he blocked Em's 2004 album "Encore" from getting rated during his tenure at "The Source" magazine. They were at war, so no freebies!!!

Cooler heads have since replaced hot-headed ones and Benzino tells us he's willing to shake hands when it's all over -- but he just needs Em to accept the challenge.

Chances of that happening are likely slimmer than shady, but Benzino says he's just territorial when it comes to hip hop culture. He adamantly swears he's not the racist Em's Stans accuse him of being.

The Boston rap vet has other things going outside of staring at his Eminem pin cushion -- he just joined his pals N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN as "Drink Champs'" first-ever guest host where they interviewed MC Eiht.