AD Predicts Gunna's L.A. Show Will Be Smooth, 'Snitching' Drama Over

Gunna's return to Los Angeles will be just as smooth sailing as his NYC one ... at least according to AD, who feels the saga of Gunna's alleged snitching is officially in his rearview!!!

We got Mr. Cuhmunity himself Tuesday at LAX where he noted one tidbit about Gunna's upcoming L.A. sold-out show -- the people obsessed with street gossip about snitching aren't the ones buying tickets to Gunna's concerts.

Gunna showing love to Young Thug tonight in Brooklyn 🐍 pic.twitter.com/wxbYYLPRJV — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 10, 2023 @ComplexMusic

Gunna filled Barclays Center with fans last weekend ... a good indicator he can successfully tour again as a solo artist.

The embattled YSL rapper was harassed in public this summer -- and AD says that's just the side-effect of Gunna getting sprung from jail early, as the public was still weighing in on why he got out.

Now, AD didn't exactly cop to pushing play on Gunna's music himself, but admitted he hears it out at all the poppin' spots around town.

He did, however, make it clear it's still "Free Young Thug" all day, every day on his end.

