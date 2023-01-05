Bobby Shmurda Teases Anti-Snitch Song, Fans Think it's About Gunna

Play video content

Bobby Shmurda is firmly and loudly promoting a "no snitch" policy with a new song, and the lyrics have some fans believing he's sniping Gunna, lyrically at least!!!

On Wednesday night, Bobby dropped a couple of teasers for “Rat N*****" ... and in both clips, he passionately recited the lyrics while in the studio.

As for why people think he's mocking Gunna for his highly publicized plea deal, consider these lyrics -- "Took a plea deal … left your dog in that pen … why they playback in that courtroom, keeps playing back in his head."

Footage of gunna taking his plea deal in court today pic.twitter.com/iBfjN64QnL — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 15, 2022 @shannonsharpeee

Bobby's loyalty is famously documented. In 2016, he took a plea deal that added 2 years to his prison sentence in order to get 5 years shaved off his labelmate Rowdy Rebel's criminal case.