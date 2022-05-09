Young Thug and Gunna Busted in Massive Gang and Racketeering Sting

Young Thug and Gunna have found themselves in the middle of a massive bust, involving charges of racketeering and gang activity ... with YT already taken into custody.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Young Thug is currently locked up in Fulton County on charges of conspiracy to violate the racketeer influence and corrupt organizations act, a felony -- as well as participation in criminal street gang activity, a felony.

Sources close to YT tell us his home was raided earlier Monday, with agents tearing his Atlanta home apart -- taking down walls and even digging up his backyard.

At this time, it's unclear what charges he's facing, but there's been paperwork submitted on the Fulton County Court website for Gunna. It does not yet appear he's been taken into custody.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.