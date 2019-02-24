Gunna Girl Scout Cookies, Eh ... I'll Take 'Em All!!!

Rapper Gunna Thrills Girl Scouts by Buying Entire Table of Cookies

Gunna is gunning to be the all-time favorite hip-hop artist ... of Girl Scouts everywhere.

The Georgia rapper -- who's signed to Young Thug's YSL Records label -- was hosting a meet-and-greet with fans Saturday at the DTLR in Atlanta's Camp Creek Marketplace ... when he decided to provide everyone with treats.

Gunna went outside where the Girl Scouts has set up shop to sell their cookies ... and dropped enough cash to buy the whole table's worth. He then brought the girls -- and the cookies -- into the event.

We also asked the rapper if he's talked to 21 Savage ... he says he has and all's well.

Gunna just released his new album, "Drip or Drown 2," and his fans are clearly excited ... especially this young lady.