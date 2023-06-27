Nicki Minaj And Juice WRLD Added To Young Thug's New Album

Young Thug's prison-time album "Business is Business" just got a boost ... with new raps from Nicki Minaj and the late Juice Wrld.

Album executive producer Metro Boomin fired off his personalized deluxe version of the recently released project on Tuesday ... introducing the "Money" track which features Nicki and Juice, and an additional song that closes the album titled "Sake Of My Kids."

Several other songs on the tracklist are rearranged from the version that dropped last Friday ... and Metro says the current edition is the vision he originally had for the album.

Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott and others also helped Thug complete the album as he sits courtside for his RICO trial in Georgia.

Hits Daily Double projects Thug's album could sell upwards of 100k units in its first week and could be rap's first #1 project this year ... if Morgan Wallen doesn't stand in his way.