Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Nicki Minaj And Juice WRLD Added To Young Thug's New Album

Nicki Minaj And Juice Wrld Added To Young Thug's New Album Thanks To Metro Boomin

6/27/2023 12:27 PM PT
Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Juice Wrld, Metro Boomin
TMZ/Getty

Young Thug's prison-time album "Business is Business" just got a boost ... with new raps from Nicki Minaj and the late Juice Wrld.

Album executive producer Metro Boomin fired off his personalized deluxe version of the recently released project on Tuesday ... introducing the "Money" track which features Nicki and Juice, and an additional song that closes the album titled "Sake Of My Kids."

Several other songs on the tracklist are rearranged from the version that dropped last Friday ... and Metro says the current edition is the vision he originally had for the album.

Young Thug Metro Boomin album

Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott and others also helped Thug complete the album as he sits courtside for his RICO trial in Georgia.

Hits Daily Double projects Thug's album could sell upwards of 100k units in its first week and could be rap's first #1 project this year ... if Morgan Wallen doesn't stand in his way.

The hip hop cupboard has been bare this year. Metro's just trying to do his part.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later