Young Thug Drops Album to Shade Gunna, Features Drake and 21 Savage

Young Thug surprised fans Friday by dropping an album from behind bars that's LOADED with A1 features -- and, clearly, released to rival Gunna's own surprise project!!!

Orchestrated by Metro Boomin, "Business Is Business" officially stands as Thugger's third album, but due to his ongoing YSL RICO case ... it leans heavily on Drake, 21 Savage, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Gotit and many more to complete the project.

The album proves Thugger's got real friends in his corner when he needs it most, and while he could've asked Gunna to add more star power ... it's conspicuous that he didn't!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Akademiks claims to have audio of Thug instructing Lil Durk to save his Gunna disses for his "BIB" album for a song that would've featured Durk and Lil Baby.

Interestingly, there's no such Durk and Baby track on Thug's album and his sister insists Ak's recording is AI, so it all could be a ploy to generate album streams.

Either way, the clear intention of Thug's album is to dwarf Gunna's that dropped last week.