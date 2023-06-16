Gunna Defends Young Thug Ties, Rails Against 'Snitch' Label On New Album

Gunna says he's still riding for Young Thug, and he's done being hip hop's punching bag -- 2 ideas he repeatedly drives home on "A Gift & a Curse," his comeback effort after springing himself from prison.

The 15-track album dropped Friday ... containing themes of "smashing broads" and being back on his feet, but Gunna gets defensive against the snitch label that's haunted him -- on socials and in the industry -- since taking a plea deal in December in the YSL RICO case.

On the track "Cash S***," Gunna spews at his haters and shouts out Thug by his gov't name ... "You n***** broke, energy low I don't really care though/Out the barrel, man, free my bro Jeffro/Back to business, it's way more dinero."

Gunna was arrested in May 2022 along with several members of the YSL label and he reminds internet trolls it was no laughing matter and even cried in his cell.

On "I Was Thinking," he raps, or pleads to Young Thug ... "Only I done criеd, ’cause this feeling for my bro King Slime/And you know my mind, you done watched that n**** grow/I know you hear the lies."

Like he said on the earlier track, he's out to bring the team more money -the album released on Thug's YSL Records and 300 Entertainment.

Interestingly enough, Thug appears to prepping a response titled, "Business is Business."

His IG page dropped a link to a QR code that leads to a website with a countdown for 5 days from now ... just enough time for Gunna's numbers to make an impact on Billboard and keep the momentum going.