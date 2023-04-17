YSL Attorney Defends Calling 'Cap' On Judge in Young Thug RICO Case

... 'Had to Let 'Em Know!!!'

Justin Hill, an attorney for Young Thug's YSL camp, has some serious cojones -- not only did he disagree with the judge in their RICO case, but he blatantly called "cap" on him in open court!!!

Hill was in court Monday when he was accused by Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville of not making a formal assertion before court started.

The lawyer during the YSL trial said, "cap". 😕😂pic.twitter.com/L4q2nNreqe — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) April 17, 2023 @GAFollowers

Although it was deemed a moot point, Hill stood his ground and basically told the judge he's an honorable fibber as the case proceeded.

Outside the courtroom, Hill, who represents YSL member Damone Blalock aka Bali, doubled down on his choice of words. He told reporter George Chidi he felt misrepresented during the proceedings, and using the word "cap" perfectly defined the moment.

A short conversation about Young Thug and attorney Justin Hill, and calling cap on the DA in court. pic.twitter.com/5xUfZgjTrI — George Chidi (find me on Mastodon) (@neonflag) April 17, 2023 @neonflag

Thugger's RICO case has been filled with unpredictable hijinks -- back in January, one of his codefendants attempted to pass him drugs as court was ongoing and several others, including Gunna, have since taken plea deals.