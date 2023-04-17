Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

YSL Attorney Defends Calling 'Cap' On Judge in Young Thug RICO Case

Young Thug Attorney Calls 🧢 On Judge In Court ... 'Had to Let 'Em Know!!!'

4/17/2023 1:23 PM PT
TMZ.com

Justin Hill, an attorney for Young Thug's YSL camp, has some serious cojones -- not only did he disagree with the judge in their RICO case, but he blatantly called "cap" on him in open court!!!

Hill was in court Monday when he was accused by Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville of not making a formal assertion before court started.

Although it was deemed a moot point, Hill stood his ground and basically told the judge he's an honorable fibber as the case proceeded.

Outside the courtroom, Hill, who represents YSL member Damone Blalock aka Bali, doubled down on his choice of words. He told reporter George Chidi he felt misrepresented during the proceedings, and using the word "cap" perfectly defined the moment.

Thugger's RICO case has been filled with unpredictable hijinks -- back in January, one of his codefendants attempted to pass him drugs as court was ongoing and several others, including Gunna, have since taken plea deals.

On Monday, Judge Glanville had to scold another attorney on Thug's side ... after he failed to buy lunch for his colleagues as ordered back in March.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later