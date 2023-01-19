Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
YSL Rapper Yak Gotti's Mother Arrested for Trying to Sneak Tobacco to Him

Yak Gotti YSL Rapper's Mom Busted For Trying to Sneak Him Tobacco!!!

1/19/2023 1:01 PM PT
Latasha Kendrick mug shot
Fulton County Sheriff's Office

YSL rapper Yak Gotti's mother has a new worry, besides her son's alleged role in the label's RICO case -- cops say she tried to smuggle a pick-me-up to him in the Fulton County courthouse.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, 51-year-old Latasha Kendrick was charged with one count of criminal attempts to commit a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors claim she and Nyesha Cox -- mother of Yak Gotti's child -- concealed tobacco in personal items to be delivered to the rapper. Kendrick was arrested on the spot.

WSB-TV reports authorities also issued a warrant to arrest Cox, but she has not been apprehended yet.

Yak Gotti mug shot
Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Yak Gotti is accused of multiple crimes -- including the alleged murder of Donavan "Nut" Thomas Jr. -- in the highly publicized, and controversial YSL RICO case.

Prosecutors claim Young Thug is the figurehead of an illegal YSL gang operation and the superstar rapper is about to stand trial.

