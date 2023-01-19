YSL Rapper Yak Gotti's Mother Arrested for Trying to Sneak Tobacco to Him

For Trying to Sneak Him Tobacco!!!

YSL rapper Yak Gotti's mother has a new worry, besides her son's alleged role in the label's RICO case -- cops say she tried to smuggle a pick-me-up to him in the Fulton County courthouse.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, 51-year-old Latasha Kendrick was charged with one count of criminal attempts to commit a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors claim she and Nyesha Cox -- mother of Yak Gotti's child -- concealed tobacco in personal items to be delivered to the rapper. Kendrick was arrested on the spot.

WSB-TV reports authorities also issued a warrant to arrest Cox, but she has not been apprehended yet.

Yak Gotti is accused of multiple crimes -- including the alleged murder of Donavan "Nut" Thomas Jr. -- in the highly publicized, and controversial YSL RICO case.