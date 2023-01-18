Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Funk Flex Says Gunna Betrayed Young Thug, Anticipates New 6ix9ine Music

Funk Flex Roasts Gunna ... Young Thug's Cooked and It's Your Fault!!!

1/18/2023 2:59 PM PT
Funkmaster Flex thinks Gunna is full of oxymorons following his plea deal in the YSL RICO case, and recently spent a considerable amount of airtime shredding the embattled "Pushin P."

The Hot 97 vet lit up Gunna with jokes and slander Tuesday evening … noting how Gunna’s IG post calling for the law to "free" Young Thug contradicted statements Gunna made in court to secure his own freedom.

NOT COMIN' HOME
Funk Flex/Hot 97

Despite taking shots, Flex also said he understood why Gunna confessed, and also shared advice from Jim Jones ... warning him to be leery of anyone willing to openly share incriminating information.

Earlier in the week, Flex tossed Tekashi 6ix9ine a radio life raft, and unbanned his music after shutting him out in 2021.

6ix9ine has the green light to drop a Hot 97 bomb for Thursday’s new music hour … we’ll know shortly if he takes it.

