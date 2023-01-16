Funk Flex Lifts Tekashi 6ix9ine Ban at Hot 97 After Gunna's Confession

Play video content Instagram / @6ix9ine

Funkmaster Flex is having a sudden change of heart -- one that could potentially anger the rest of his New York rap base, because he’s decided to play Tekashi 6ix9ine’s music again after previously banning him.

The longtime Hot 97 personality's decision was swayed by 6ix9ine's latest post ... which featured the rainbow-haired rap star on a plane with a mound of cash he says totals $1M, unafraid of any potential threats as he trekked back to the East Coast.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back in 2021, 6ix9ine ignited Funk Flex's musical interest when he previewed his "ZAZA" single but the DJ ultimately refused to play the track over the street code he says no longer exists ... mainly because rappers aren't signing up to do 5 years behind bars to support their gang anymore!!!

Funk Flex saluted Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel, Fetty Wap, Boosie Badazz and Young Thug as the last of a dying breed of rappers who don't give statements to the police ... an obvious dig at Gunna, who's been losing friends on IG -- such as Lil Baby, Lil Durk and recently Meek Mill -- for taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

lil baby, meek mill and tize4pf really unfollowed gunna it’s not looking good — гг ~ 𖤐 (@tize4PF) January 16, 2023 @tize4PF

6ix9ine has been teasing a musical comeback for a while now, and Flex wants it to happen this Thursday on his primetime show, so he can drop bombs on a new record!!!