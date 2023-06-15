Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Gunna Announces 1st Project Since Jail Release, 'A Gift & A Curse'

Gunna Dropping 1st Album Since Prison Release It's 'A Gift & A Curse'!!!

6/15/2023 7:13 AM PT
Gunna
TMZ.com

Gunna is ready to fire up his rap career once again after much public backlash ... dropping his first album since springing from prison in December.

The YSL rapper made the surprise announcement Wednesday, which also served as his 30th birthday, saying his fourth album "A Gift & a Curse" is dropping Friday.

Gunna also previewed a new summer vibe presumably from the new album to match his vacation surroundings.

Gunna was on top of the rap world when he was arrested in May 2022 as part of the ongoing YSL RICO case. His last album "DS4Ever" beat out The Weeknd for the top spot on the Billboard 200 and he had the entire world "Pushin P."

01/03/23
KEEPING IN TOUCH
TMZ.com

Fans are already anticipating the project to see if Gunna will address the massive deflection he's received from his rap peers such as Lil Baby, Lil Durk, even Young Thug's sister Dolly, and protégé Lil Gotit.

Or maybe it'll be Hip Hop's 1st No. 1 album this year???

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later