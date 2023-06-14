Tony Yayo Says He Would've Jailed With 50 Cent Unlike Gunna & Young Thug

Tony Yayo thinks if he was in Gunna's shoes, he'd do things a little differently ... as in not leaving his artist boss in the bing to fend for himself.

The G-Unit rapper was dissecting Gunna's new song "Bread and Butter" with DJ Vlad and admitted ... hypothetically speaking, that is ... that he wouldn't take a guilty plea for freedom if he was locked up on charges with 50 Cent.

As you know, Gunna took a guilty plea to spring himself from the ongoing YSL RICO trial where Young Thug is named the kingpin.

Yayo says doing a few years in jail is no sweat for him, especially if it'll prevent him from being labeled a snitch.

He was also fixated on Gunna's lyrics about the lawyers and the DA in the case doing "some sneaky shit" ... suggesting the Atlanta rapper was unaware of the terms of his deal.

Gunna's freedom has been subject to much scrutiny among rappers, especially Boosie Badazz, but that's not something anyone should take lightly.

Inmates seen playing Gunna’s new song while locked up in prison 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/rYCYwNgmGr — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 13, 2023 @DailyLoud